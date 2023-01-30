Big Brother Titans recently had its first eviction which saw Sandra and Theo Traw exit the show

Sandra, a fashion entrepreneur and brand influencer has shared her first post since leaving the show a couple of hours earlier

In the post, the reality TV star rocked a colourful mini-dress which showed off her beautiful legs

Sandra Essiene is ready for the world both as a fashionista and as a new reality TV star and she is letting everyone know this.

Photos of Sandra. Credit: @sandra_essiene

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Titans star was among the first two to be evicted from the show at the Sunday Live show on January 29.

The vivacious beauty's team made a post a couple of hours later in which they thanked her fans for their support.

Alongside the caption were some gorgeous new photos in which she sported a red dress with gold embellishments around the sleeves and bodice.

She paired the look with some sleek dark sunnies and simple black sandals.

Check out the photos below:

