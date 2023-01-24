Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to address people who insinuated she had plans of copying Kylie Jenner's recent look

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported the news of how the American reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur rocked a lion-head dress

The Tiannah Empire boss slammed Nigerians for never appreciating good art created by one of their own

Top Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani, maintains that when it comes to creating trends, she's got things on lockdown and will not tolerate disrespect.

The Tiannah Empire boss recently reacted after some fans claimed that Kylie Jenner's recent look would be an inspiration to her.

Toyin shared a video of Kylie from the fashion show and accompanied it with a post that talked about how she did something similar first but only got trolled rather than hailed.

Part of what she wrote reads:

"Some said this on the second slide, had to check erm. I don’t know why Nigerians don’t appreciate good art until they see an international celebrity wearing it, then it’s wow wow wow it’s nice. I’m A Trendsetter, I say this all the time. I remember the first time I did something similar for @sholzy23 in 2019 for his reunion outfit, They didn’t let me rest. They trolled all the way on Twitter, Same has for @femiadebayosalami for king of thieves."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Toyin Lawani's post about Kylie Jenner's lion-head dress

hermesiyele:

"Let ‘em know Aunty mi, king no be for mouth.. you’ve more than earned the title."

zion_omofolawe:

"I'm still waiting for the day Nigeria will appreciate their own, I barely watch Nigeria movies, I love American and British epic, anytime I watch the first thing that come to my mind is, Tianah should have been the one styling this people , cos most of their wears are something you have done in the past, like dem dey learn...Tianah is not just any brand, sis, Hollywood go sign you this year o.... Nigeria don't know what they have yet, until you're on that big stage."

trendyowambe:

"Everyone gets inspiration from somewhere. I first saw this in coming to America in the early 90s . Lots of celebs have worn it after that . Search African lion head fashion on google and you will see it that it’s been reigning for decades."

mhizadedam:

"If people still doubt you at this time, then they are ntn but dimwits. Even the blind can see and deaf can hear about your works. You've earned your flowers Ma. Take it and more cause you deserve it❤️Not called KOF for ntn pls."

gness_ah:

"You’ve definitely built a world for yourself! Not everybody has to like your niche in fashion. But saying, you don’t do an amazing work is pure hatred!"

Kylie Jenner rocks lion-head dress as she attends fashion show

Kylie Jenner got fashion lovers buzzing with reactions on social media following her recent look at a fashion show.

The American business mogul and reality TV star was part of the stars who attended Schiaparelli’s couture runway in Paris.

The mother of two arrived at the show in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion, ahead of its official debut on the runway.

