A video of a beautiful dark-skinned bride has left social media buzzing with reactions about her look

In the video shared by the gele stylist, the bride is seen draped in a two-tone brown ensemble for her special day

The colour choice against her dark skin tone has wowed many fashion lovers who have complimented her

Dark-skinned women continue to prove that there is no colour too 'loud' or too 'dull' for them to slay in.

Linda Cyril got married to the love of her life in a stunning traditional ensemble that has melted hearts online.

Photos of bride's traditional outfit.

Source: Instagram

Abuja gele stylist, @jk_geleandbeads shared videos of the ebony beauty looking radiant in a brown ensemble that more than complimented her beauty.

She rocked a sweetheart-neckline dress with an embellished bodice, bold sleeves and a tulle draping around her hips.

With a regal attention-commanding gele, Linda undoubtedly owned the spotlight with her brown look.

Check out the video below:

Internet users compliment ebony bride in brown traditional look

rikescloset:

"The colour of her dress and her are just perfect❤️ black is beauty. All those people that do say I can't wear dull colour because of my skin come and see ooo"

theladytesia:

"I usually don’t like this colour on a dark skinned person, but this look just changed my perspective!!! This is GORGEOUS!!! Giving everything it should!!!"

ariike_akeju:

"Na this gele I fit pay 95k for."

omoniee:

"Something I realized last year, chocolate is really cool on dark people. You just look chocolatey top to toe."

blings_by_mo:

"I fit pay 90k for this gele o bad."

mboutty:

"Chocolate drip."

hope_onobrohie:

"This is what we call brown skin girl. Skin serving beauri and luxury at the same time. ❤️"

smilinbubbles:

"I don't even like chocolate, but this is so chocolatey and beautiful."

tejjs__:

"Her skin her outfit."

victoria_stitches:

"A work of art!!! The way the beading sits on the outfit! Absolutely gorgeous."

melanin_mich:

"Goodness brown has never looked this beautiful "

