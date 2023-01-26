Viktor & Rolf recently unveiled their Spring 2023 haute couture collection and footage from the show has gone viral

In a video posted on Instagram by @lessiwore, models are seen rocking dresses in an odd fashion

The video which has since gone viral on social media sparked mixed reactions among many fashion lovers

A video currently trending on social media has put the fashion brand, Viktor & Rolf, in the spotlight.

The brand recently had its Spring 2023 haute couture collection displayed on a runway at a fashion show and it has got many people talking.

Photos of the models. Credit: @declanchan

Source: Instagram

The video sees models donning these ballgown designs in eccentric styles.

While one model wears her upside down, another lady catwalks in a dress worn horizontally and the last model seen in the video struts down the runway in a dress mostly detached from her body.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Viktor & Rolf's fashion show

fashionme1:

"This is supposed to be fashion or something?? #isthisforreal #whoswearingthismess #whatajoke"

aarons_nicole:

"Ok now. This is just rubbish."

untilifindabetterone:

"the abnormal generation."

nilylily:

"Ummmmm thats not how you wear the dress."

nissajanae:

"They just doing anything now?"

der.turbanator:

"I thought fashion is what you can wear in normal life. WTH is this. And they call themselves designer?"

sohonewyorkcityy:

"What has happened to the fashion industry I'm concerned."

neverlie100:

"This is not fashion. Out the box does not always correlate to good fashion‍♀️‍♀️"

ar.visionz:

"What's the intention?"

zhu_ma_:

"Awww this reminds me of my toddler sister, she used to dress up her doll exactly like this "

bbdenmar10:

"Absolutely ridiculous……I’m sure someone will buy it‍♀️"

