A video has surfaced online showing the dress a lady ended up with after ordering a look similar to one spotted on Sharon Ooja

Recall the Nollywood actress rocked a pink and lilac dress for the premiere of the 1994 Glamour Girls remake

Many internet users who saw the dress the lady ended up with, have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Sharon Ooja's Glamour Girls' premiere look caught the attention of many fashion lovers including one lady who decided to replicate the look.

However, things did not go as planned for her.

Photos of Sharon and the lady. Credit: @sharonooja, @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by @asoebiladies, what she got was a far cry from the original.

The replicated version was devoid of fitting around the corset bodice as well as the bust area.

Check out below:

Social media users react to lady's dress replication

madamcondensed:

"Wear tummy trimmer and bumbum first then hire photographer. E go fine."

_bikkesbeauty:

"How much did you pay first before we judge the designer "

sisiclaro_:

"First off the body ain’t same secondly I’m sure u provided the choice of Fabric …and clients can also want to make some altercations from the desired style and when all hell is let loose you cry foul….this year “no stress zone” if ur body looks nothing to the wearee I no go answer you."

duvessabeautyhome:

"It's best to know what suits your body type."

jhe_mmy:

"It’s obvious she asked for all the alterations that were made to this dress and you sef wear waist trainer!!!"

bouqui_glamhouse:

"U self, see ur shape first"

_princessmercy_:

"You people should stop please, why you will be anticipating to wear what will not suit you. Am a fashion designer and I will advice you when you bring some unnecessary style to sew for you. Let save ourselves of unnecessary headache."

siriis_bae:

"This was not ordered please...you copied it and copies are never the original."

findme25d:

"If na 20k you spend for that clot I go bite you. But if na 7k the tailor try reach their power."

foodfirst001:

"We need to start asking how much she paid and stop shading fashion designer or tailors. Coz you won’t give a tailor 5 or 10k and expect luxury. Na management work you go collect period."

maryhalimat:

" make she Bend like Sharon first."

baby_jay___:

"See your belle, are you proud of it??"

