Leggings have been making a wave on the fashion scene and from the look of things, they don't seem to be vacating that spot anytime soon. Legit.ng spotlights how celebrities are rocking them.

Among the selected items that are essential for ladies to have in their wardrobe are a good pair of leggings.

They are perfect for running errands as well as pulling off a fashionable look.

Photos of celebrities. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @peggyovire, @lillyafe

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at how five stars have slayed leggings.

Check them out below:

1. Nancy Isime

The Nollywodo star and media personality has proven to be a lover of leggings.

Here, she pairs some black leggings with a bralette with a white blazer and some simple heeled sandals.

2. Peggy Ovire

The gorgeous Nollywood screen goddess blessed her fans on timeline with a pop of colour.

She rocked a pair of fuschia pink leggings with a print shirt and some eye-poppong kicks.

3. Linda Osifo

The ebony beauty is another star who flaunts her curvaceous physique in body hugging ensembles.

Here, she dons a checkered green cropped shirt over a pair of leather leggings.

4. Lilian Afegbai

This Nollywood star is not afraid to flaunt her curves and she proves this to be true in this photo.

Here, she sports a draped long-sleeved top with a pair of black leggings.

5. Bimbo Ademoye

The Anikulapo actress is one celebrity who is not afraid to show skin.

She recently shared a video of how she styled an all-black look featuring a black bustier which she paired with black leggings.

