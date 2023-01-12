A video of a bride from her traditional wedding has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the viral clip, the beautiful lady identified as Khadijah is seen in a very fitted corset dress

Many fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about

When it comes to wearing the perfect fit for their special day, a lot of brides are not willing to give that up for anything.

A bride recently got social media users talking after a video from her traditional wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Photos of the bride. Credit: @khadijah.udu

Identified as Khadijah, the beautiful lady opted for a bejewelled green dress with a corset bodice that has left many people in awe.

In the video, she is seen in the beautiful number with its corset made to fit like glue as it hugged ever inch of curve around her stomach and waist.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride in green corset dress

munakamsijoe

"Una dey try oo..na so I wear one wey no even sn.atch 30% go church on Sunday, as I siddon I hang like praying mantis NEVER AGAIN! "

somtoochi:

"Is breathing actually that important if you get to look like this? "

biddystrings:

"I'm here wondering: what are her plans for breathing, sitting and wee-ing"

officialnekky:

"Suffering …. Fashion should be comfortable joor."

ayhaoba:

"Who dai breathe "

roca_estelle:

"Please tailors should take it easy on corsets. We need to breathe."

justcallme_mag:

"Haaa I no fit wear corset again ohh. That thing is very uncomfortable chaiiiiii."

dezathegreat:

"She legit won't breathe but it's super gorgeous "

zinogold1:

"Who needs breathing when you can slay? "

"Did we offend you?" Fashionista complains about tailors and tight corset dresses

Debby Oscar recently shared her take on the corset dress trend and as usual, it is hilarious.

The comical content creator shared a video of herself with her stomach and waist wrapped in a waist trainer.

Looking visibly distressed from her inability to breathe, she explained to her viewers that she was practising for when she begins to wear corset dresses.

