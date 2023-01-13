A beautiful Ghanaian lady got married to the love of her life dressed in a beautiful and colourful wedding dress

The stunning bride ditched the conventional white dress for a green and brown kente dress

Several fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

More brides are doing away with anything conventional as regards their white wedding ceremony.

One particular lady identified as Doreenda Ohin got social media users buzzing with her choice for a wedding dress.

Photos of the bride in the kente dress. Credit: @slingshotbookings

For her white wedding ceremony, the Ghanaian beauty sported a beautiful kente dress.

The green and brown dress featured a sheer neckline and sleeves with a tiered flounce.

She paired the look with a white veil and sported a peach bouquet.

Social media users share thoughts about bride's kente wedding dress

ms.makason

"The dress looks so uncomfortable yet fine "

debbieofdmosthigh:

"Beautiful but me I sha love white wedding gown more."

fatumahasha:

"Shes gracious❤️"

ruvikgifts:

"This is so beautiful."

ada_adanma_:

"Yaaaassss girl"

human_with_many_faces:

"I love her dress and the grooms, quite out of the ordinary "

Source: Legit.ng