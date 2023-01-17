Fashion influencer, Derin, recently sparked a debate on social media about the cost of gele styling

In a video, she recounted how a beautician wanted to charge her mother N95,000 to style her gele

The video which went viral comes on the heels of the debate about the high cost of bridal makeup jobs

It appears that the Nigerian beauty industry has come under heavy scrutiny due to the cost of their services and many people are speaking out.

One such person is Derin, a top fashion influencer.

She recently posted a TikTok video in which she talked about her experience trying to get a gele stylist for her mum ahead of her (Derin) brother's wedding.

According to the video, she found two stylists but their prices are what left her stunned.

She revealed that while one charged N80,000, the other charged N95,000.

Derin who stated that her mother spent N90,000 on purchasing the gele, explained that she couldn't wrap her mind around why it was so expensive.

According to Derin, the stylists explained that they charged that high because it was for the 'mother of the groom' They added that it would have been less it was for Derin.

Internet users support Derin's stance against high cost of gele styling

rach_eye:

"How much to learn? "

iandoclothing:

"It’s all social media hype that has gotten into these vendors. Y’all claiming celebrity artists. It’s called EXTORTION."

rihanat_sona:

"At the wedding venue you will see it for 500 sef."

debsbeautylounge:

"Y’all should book who you can afford and stop making noise. Why question someone charge, when you can find someone within your budget. It’s not about the craft alone it’s about the years of experience, sacrifices, growth. Etc. Let people charge their worth. Y’all need to rest abeg."

glycci:

"You're shocked at the price for tying gele, I'm double shocked at both the price of the gele itself and the tying. 90k for gele."

pejumade:

"Even full Asoebi with makeup and gele shouldn’t be up to 90k when you’re not the bride. Abeg abeg."

giftshaven_ng:

"For makeup, they said it’s products that made it that pricey! Pls how about gele that client is bringing herself? And fear of God will gree you to collect 90k from someone to tie gele they will remove in 4hrs max? Omo! Bridal artistry is the new money really!"

Some internet users defend high cost of gele styling

adol_artistry:

"Annoying thing is, anyday Gucci or LV starts making autogele and put a high price to it, these same people here talking plenty will rush it and say it’s because it’s Gucci! Mtchew! Y’all want to be paid 6 figures monthly at your office jobs, but you don’t think somebody who has a skill and has worked hard to grow their skill shouldn’t charge what they want?? Oya naw, we might as well say no company should pay up to 500k as salary since all of us want to be mad!"

ife_gele:

"Omo I didn’t want to say anything before, but ma, gele styling is a luxury service. I’m sure you want home service, have you checked bolt prices lately?? 10k to your location and back home ???? Gele service can be avoided as you can always do it yourself or wear a wig…. Ma, kindly stop undermining peoples work or choice of career. It’s not fair saying *for just gele* … imagine someone ask you to come model their brand as I have gone to your page you like fashion and your client says *just to wear clothe for 10mins*take 2k ….. gele services is relatively new service and it’s building up to taken as a Career path with lots of effort from the pioneers …. Don’t undermine that just to seen … thank you ma. Last I check road side gele stylist still charges 500 or 200 kindly pay for the luxury you want ma."

