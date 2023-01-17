A video from a Ghanaian wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media due to the fashion choices of some ladies

In the video, the asoebi belles are seen dancing, many of whom had their cleavage on full display

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to express their displeasure

Corsets and cleavage-revealing dresses have fashion lovers in a chokehold and it appears that for many people, there are no limits to how daring they can go.

A video clip from a Ghanaian wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the asoebi ladies' ensembles.

Many of the ladies as seen in the video had their cleavage on full display and for the person recording the clip, it was pretty hard to ignore.

Social media users vote down asoebi ladies' ensembles

idarahonesty_e:

"You appear on my wedding dress this way…hanty I’ll excuse you to go home. There’s decency in modesty."

zullymamman:

"I guess they want the groom and his family to be aware of the kind of woman they came to marry. I still believe in show me your friends and I will tell you who you are."

olusola_mo:

"May we not be friends with shameless people o "

nonye_callybechi:

"Dear ladies let not do this in 2023. Haba! What is this display for? What do you really want to achieve with this? Decency, decorum and self dignity are still virtues worthy of emulation."

stephanie_chanzy:

"Y’all are forgetting the fact that the tailor actually did a very good job. She packed it so well "

liawnkryst:

"Na wrong measurement cause am."

vicvalfabricsstore:

"This is tacky."

banzoutlolas_kitchen:

"I'm sure some of them are uncomfortable. They just want to copy others. "

ugoluv24:

"Have we reduced our worth? What is going on here? God abeg ooo."

janetuchenna:

"does it mean that the bride herself is naked?? cuz I don't understand why her friends should be this disgraceful."

ibinike_:

"Makes no sense at all."

