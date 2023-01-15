Big Brother Titans co-host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, returned on stage dressed in his second stylish ensemble

The media personality ditched the black and white tuxedo for a brown and black agbada look

Several fans who saw the photos of his full look took to his comment section to compliment him

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu left fans pretty impressed with his fashion choices for the premiere of Big Brother Titans and it is not hard to see why.

Photos of Ebuka's second look at BBTitans premiere. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

After wowing fans and viewers with his dapper tuxedo, he returned on stage looking like a real African fashion god.

He draped his fit body in an agbada ensemble with feather cuffs. The look also featured a sequin part in the center of the look which matched his cap.

The look was also designed by Atafo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the photos below:

BBTitan: Social media users react to Ebuka's 2nd look

The look seemed to impress many people who thought the look was better than the first one.

Check out some comments below:

enioluwaofficial:

"This Particular Outfit Ate!"

theangeljbsmith:

"Oh look how you ate that so badddd."

pretymagda:

"You my luv are the favourite."

jbola_toks:

"Ebuka is always what was suppose to give "

medlinboss:

"O dear lord this look I can’t stop screaming ❤️"

iamprincess__official:

"Finally ebuka thought you were calming down for then oo but this FIT is GAME ON love it."

i.amanne_:

"Ebuka you’re my favorite ooo Our best dressed always Be like we go add you and your co host for the competition "

matilda_efe:

"Ebuka wan use dressing and packaging kpai Lawrence"

BBTitans: Media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu delivers suave look in sleek tuxedo

If there is one thing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu know how to do every time, it is his ability to always rock a neat look!

This time is no different. The media personality is co-hosting the Big Brother Titan show which premiered on Sunday, January 15.

And for his first look, he gave fans a dose of some double 07 energy! He shared photos of his look which saw him looking like a million bucks in a dapper tuxedo with white lapels.

Source: Legit.ng