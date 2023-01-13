A video of a bride from her wedding ceremony has caused a buzz on social media

In the video which has since gone viral, the bride is seen in a form-fitting pink dress

Her curves and dance moves got the internet in awe with many people complimenting her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video currently trending online has left many social media users buzzing with excitement.

In the clip from what appears to be a wedding ceremony, the bride and groom are seen dancing lovingly together.

Photos of the bride in pink and her groom. Credit: @asoebibella

Source: UGC

The groom is dressed in an all-white ensemble while his bride glows in a baby-pink look.

While the two showing off their moves is cute, what catches the attention of many people is the nature of the bride's physique.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ebony beauty draped her curves in the long-sleeved number with silver appliques embellished on the bodice of the dress.

Her tiny waist, together with her lady curves steals the show, leaving both fashion lovers and fans of African curves in awe.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment curvy bride in pink look

toolzo:

"She's stunning her skin tho."

infinitengozi:

"Based on looks alone, he should pay more of her dowry."

awelewa_alagaiyawo:

"The body is bodying OMG!"

kheneovai:

"Ghanaian women, please what’s the secret."

nwodunma:

"Guy man was busy appreciating his property he paid for"

darasimi_aina:

"Slim and thick at the same time God dey create."

zinnys_glamour:

"Omo see endowment."

Viral video of bride in gorgeous green look leaves many stunned: "The corset is corsetting"

When it comes to wearing the perfect fit for their special day, a lot of brides are not willing to give that up for anything.

A bride recently got social media users talking after a video from her traditional wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Identified as Khadijah, the beautiful lady opted for a bejewelled green dress with a corset bodice that has left many people in awe.

"This is beautiful": Reactions as Asian lady rocks 'designer' traditional looks

Meghan Trainor's latest hit song, Made You Look, certainly has many TikTok users getting creative with their content and one lady seems to have caught the attention of many.

One of the three people behind the TikTok account, @triplefacee, recently jumped on the trend and opted for something different yet pleasant.

The Asian woman decided to represent the three major tribes in Nigeria through her traditional outfits ranging from Yoruba, and Hausa to Igbo.

Source: Legit.ng