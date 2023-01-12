A bride recently went viral on social media after a video from her wedding ceremony surfaced online

In the clip shared on Instagram by @aj_qualitysound, the bride is seen dancing, while wearing a poorly-done makeup

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to share beautiful words of encouragement

Getting married to the love of her life had a bride so excited that not even a badly-done makeup could dampen her joy.

Photos of the bride and her groom. Credit: @aj_qualitysound

Source: Instagram

A video posted on Instagram by @aj_qualitysound saw the couple dancing into their reception hall looking joyful.

In the now-viral clip, the bride who donned a thin-strap tulle ballgown is seen with her hair styled in an updo.

However, what stands out about the bride is the nature of her makeup which appeared to have been done using the wrong shade of foundation and powder.

Internet users share thoughts about bride with poorly-done makeup

tshego9544:

"She seems unbothered and happy. Atleast she didn't let it ruin her day"

bayathandwa_shembe_:

"They look happy and they have eachother that all matters make up will be better on their anniversary."

bgg_5445:

"what makeup? I only see two happy people."

be11amakula:

"I think the husband is the one that did her makeup "

mamaga_jenny:

"At least she's genuinely happy. Those who even spend so much on their weddings don't look happy as her."

highlyfavouredshy:

"People who do great Make up are worried about her make up ' failing to see the bigger picture ' She is getting married and happy .make up don't get you a husband if it did I know many who would be married but their not . Sometimes in life we must learn to appreciate when others are successful."

catherine_lisa.1:

"She’s too happy that matters."

sashiecute:

"When you don’t want to marry …so you change your identity just in case you have to leave the next day "

yongfaces:

"They are so happy that’s all that counts so I’m looking away."

margynguyo:

"She need to find new friends! How can they let her walk down the aisle like that, Lawd have mercy. They need to be arrested! "

Source: Legit.ng