A video of a woman getting her hair styled has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

In the video, the lady is seen showing the process of getting the popular hairstyle 'million braids' installed

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the hairstyle

Back in the early 2000s, 'million braids' was a popular hairstyle among the fashion lovers of that era.

The hairstyle featured tiny strands of twists that often took 48 hours to complete.

While today's era sees many people opting for wigs and chunkier braids, one particular lady got social media users talking after she shared a video of herself getting the million braids hairstyle.

In the video, she shares montages of the beginning of the process of styling the hair, until it is completed.

The last montage sees the lady getting the hair packed after completing the process.

Check out the video below:

Social media user react to lady getting million braids

twice_nice0:

"Is this not 1 million braids abi 2 million braids, we don rock am pass naa, after losing it that year na to go cut my hair straight up "

therealtehmie:

"I know that she is definitely cutting that hair after this "

loveyakpoku:

"I can’t fit.. in my mind this hairstyle is going to pull off all my front hair."

miracleonyebuchi1:

"Abeg i no want wetin go give me headache for this new year."

lifeofmercywilliams:

"I’ll rather do gorimapa"

pchi_internationalhair:

"She get Patience normally I too get pepper body I can’t stay to finish the hair."

