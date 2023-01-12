Twitter user, @samaoxcx, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over a shocking revelation

Responding to a tweet that asked people to share facts about themselves, he revealed that he heats up his underwear

The tweet which has since gone viral has been met with mixed reactions on social media

While many people often air their underwear under the sun or even iron them, it appears others are plying a different route.

Twitter user, @samaoxcx, recently shared quite an interesting - and for some, unsettling - fact about himself in a response to a tweet which requested for just that.

A photo of Sam and a microwave. Credit: @samaoxcx (Twitter), Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

He revealed that before he puts on his underwear, he heats them up in the microwave.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Before wearing my underwear i microwave them so they're warm n toasty."

He shared the post and accompanied them with a photo of a black underwear spread out in the microwave, and a video of the underwear emitting steam.

See his post below:

Mixed reactions as man reveals he microwaves his underwear

sirdollar:

"Another reason not to eat in people’s houses."

michael._u:

"Any food she microwaves for visitors go get extra flavors."

seun_dreams:

"Na why I no like to dey chop for person house except Jollof rice"

lady_fransec:

"What happened to ironing it without causing ill health to you and other people??"

tonia.gram_:

"Me waiting for a doc that’s gonna talk against this cause I know this ain’t healthy."

blaccquin:

"So what happened to ironing it or drying it under the sun? This is why it’s difficult for me to eat at people’s houses."

badgelquasar_:

"Don’t go to peoples house and just use their things anyhow imagine me using that microwave to warm jollof rice and I’m wondering why fish is smelling inside it ‍♀️"

"What a wicked world": Reactions as lady ends up with scanty hairpiece after online wig order

Despite the numerous negative reviews that haunt online shopping, many people continue to fall victim to it.

A lady recently got her fair share of the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco and it was not pretty.

In the video shared by @instablog9jamedia, photos of the advertised braided wig can be seen, followed by what she got instead.

Source: Legit.ng