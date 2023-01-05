Internet users have been cracking up laughter over a lady's order which looked nothing like what was advertised

In the Twitter post by Sattong Bakiling, the advertised product featured a blazer, a crop top and a mini skirt

In a similar story, a lady shared how a tailor ruined her Christmas slay which involved a corset dress

A lady's plan to add a fancy ensemble to her wardrobe ended in disappointment after she got her online order.

Photos of what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @SirLecturemedia

Source: Instagram

Twitter user, Sattong Bakling, left internet users buzzing with reactions after she posted a dress set online.

The advertised product comprised a blazer with gold buttons, a thin-strap crop top and a mini skirt with gold buttons.

However, what she got was a hilarious version.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check it out below:

What I order: Social media users react to lady's dress order

remedyblog:

"This is a sign o. Na mommy GO you go be. Some vendors are just evil."

adelakuntufayl:

"The vendor has sent a message to you not to attend that dinner date but instead remain committed to the gospel "

e__tomi:

"Just go and join Bible study department."

thatblackmelanin:

"It’s the back for me "

stellafrancis879:

"Nothing you go tell me na chosen woman na him sew this cloth."

ijeomanwuka

"I can forgive the seller for the front, but you see the back,me and her must fig.ht"

jummafolabi04:

"Ask how much she paid awon agba vendor they will be like “ don’t go and buy it for 17k mine is 6,500 "

official_cherishmatur:

"The truth is most of these online vendors don’t actually buy these things . They get pictures and get materials then sew it that’s why you see most of them don’t come well or as seen in real life."

c_dumebi:

"Fake Online vendors no dey spoil market for genuine ones abeg."

glamorous_stargal:

"Na to carry bible remain. Spread the word."

cyhairgallore:

"This is the reason why pple get scared online anyway is a sign to stop partying "

delimitbreaker:

"Them come sow s3xy midwifery uniform give you Nnem. Enjoy "

"Tailor tried": Reactions as lady shares how designer ruined her Christmas dress

Not everyone celebrated Christmas rocking their preferred looks, no thanks to their tailors.

One such person is a TikToker identified as @boya_d_king whose video has left many people amused.

She posted a video of a dress she had commissioned her tailor to make. The look featured tulle sleeves over a black corset bodice with a green lace lower half.

Source: Legit.ng