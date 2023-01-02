A Twitter user identified as @MkoBlackDiamond, shared a post, trolling one of Asake's baggy pants

In the post, he shared a photo of the singer dressed in a white singlet and a black pair of loose-fitted pants

According to the hilarious tweep, the black baggy pants were capable of making 45 mini skirts for Ayra Starr

In the Nigerian music industry, almost every artist has a different sound particular to their music style, and the same can be said for their sense of style as well.

Rave of the moment, Asake, has been giving hits back-to-back. While he has grown a huge following across the world, many people can't help but notice his eccentric sense of fashion style.

Photos of Asake and Ayra Starr. Credit: @asakemusic, @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The deadlock singer is known for his love of baggy pants. If he's not in floor-length oversized denim pants, he is rocking plain-coloured pants.

Twitter user, @MkoBlackDiamond, posted a photo of the singer from one of his concerts. In the photo, Asake is seen dressed in a white single and black baggy pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sharing the photo, the tweep hilariously captioned:

"Ayra Starr fit use this Asake trousers sew like 45 skirts."

See post below:

Mavin artist, Ayra Starr, is also known for her fashion choices as well as her music. Her penchant for revealing dresses, especially mini skirts has continued to make headlines.

When she is thrilling fans with new hit songs, she is triggering critics with photos of herself in micro-mini skirts.

"Shorter than my patience": Ayra Starr says as she rocks another mini skirt

If there is one thing Ayra Starr knows how to handle well aside a high note, it is certainly her ability to remain unapologetic about her sense of style.

Despite the criticisms she constantly receives over the length of her skirts, the Rush singer is determined to stick to them. She recently shared some new photos in which she rocked yet another daring mini skirt.

Shortly after, she tweeted about her skirt being shorter than her patience. The tweet got a lot of her fans cracking up with many people teasing her about her style.

Source: Legit.ng