Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away on December 29, according to a statement released by her fashion house

The 81-year-old made her name with her controversial punk and new wave styles in the 1970s

According to the statement, Westwood died “peacefully, surrounded by her family” in Clapham, south London

Tributes have poured in following the death of iconic British fashion designer, Dame Vivienne Westwood on Thursday, December 29.

Westwood who passed on at the age of 81 made her name with her controversial punk and new wave styles in the 1970s and went on to dress some of the biggest stars in fashion.

The statement by her fashion house read:

"29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

The making of Vivienne Westwood

According to The Guardian, Westwood worked as a primary school teacher in the 1960s, and during that time, she met band manager Malcolm McLaren after separating from her first husband, Derek Westwood.

Together, they set up a clothing shop named Let It Rock in Chelsea in the early 1970s.

Later renamed Sex and McLaren, the business began to manage a punk rock band, the Sex Pistols - which were made up of shop regulars.

They shot to fame in 1976 wearing Westwood and McLaren's designs.

Her provocative designs, which were sometimes controversial, came to define the punk aesthetic, and Westwood would become one of Britain’s most celebrated fashion designers.

