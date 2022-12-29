Asoebi Fashion: 8 Ladies Dazzle in Beautiful Ensembles This Festive Period
- The festive period was one filled with loads of celebrations including weddings and birthdays
- While our celebrities blessed us with stylish Christmas photoshoots, some asoebi belles delivered as well
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight beautiful ladies slayed their asoebi looks
Every partygoer knows December is a month full of Nigerian parties as a lot of weddings often take place in the festive months.
While a lot of people had only Christmas to celebrate, some party-goers were keeping busy at different occasions, slayer their asoebi looks.
Legit.ng highlights eight looks below:
Asoebi look 1
Here, this gorgeous lady dazzled in a pink lace dress.
The three-toned asoebi dress featured off-shoulder sleeves, a sheer-infused bodice and a thigh-high opening in the front.
Asoebi look 2
Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose served it fine in a classy and regal asoebi look reminiscent of a fashionista bride.
In one of her latest photos, she donned a baby blue George dress with an exposed corset and a side draping.
Asoebi look 3
This gorgeous lady rocked a classy look in these photos.
She sported a puffy-sleeved dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice.
Asoebi look 4
Exposed corsets ruled the Nigerian fashion scene and we love how the babes rocked the trend.
Here, this fashionista sported a thin-strap form-fitted dress that exuded class in simplicity.
Asoebi look 5
There are ladies who are not afraid to show some skin and this lady is clearly one of them.
She sported a beautiful blush pink lace dress with a mini lining, illusion sleeves and a neckline.
Asoebi look 6
This beautiful lady kept through looking spicy and elegant in this off-shoulder ruffle dress.
The fact that all the drama was restricted to the shoulders and sleeves makes this look stunning!
Asoebi look 7
Ify Okoye, wife of Jude Engees was a vision in cream for a recent wedding.
She slayed in this form-fitted midi dress with puffy sleeves and a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline.
Asoebi look 8
And for the final photo, we see this gorgeous belle rocking a deep blue mono-sleeve dress.
The dress featured a corset bodice and an elegantly draped skirt.
The ladies brought their A-game!
