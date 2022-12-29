The festive period was one filled with loads of celebrations including weddings and birthdays

While our celebrities blessed us with stylish Christmas photoshoots, some asoebi belles delivered as well

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight beautiful ladies slayed their asoebi looks

Every partygoer knows December is a month full of Nigerian parties as a lot of weddings often take place in the festive months.

While a lot of people had only Christmas to celebrate, some party-goers were keeping busy at different occasions, slayer their asoebi looks.

Photos of some asoebi looks. Credit: @favy_tee, @f_baby14, @liquorose

Legit.ng highlights eight looks below:

Asoebi look 1

Here, this gorgeous lady dazzled in a pink lace dress.

The three-toned asoebi dress featured off-shoulder sleeves, a sheer-infused bodice and a thigh-high opening in the front.

Asoebi look 2

Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose served it fine in a classy and regal asoebi look reminiscent of a fashionista bride.

In one of her latest photos, she donned a baby blue George dress with an exposed corset and a side draping.

Asoebi look 3

This gorgeous lady rocked a classy look in these photos.

She sported a puffy-sleeved dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice.

Asoebi look 4

Exposed corsets ruled the Nigerian fashion scene and we love how the babes rocked the trend.

Here, this fashionista sported a thin-strap form-fitted dress that exuded class in simplicity.

Asoebi look 5

There are ladies who are not afraid to show some skin and this lady is clearly one of them.

She sported a beautiful blush pink lace dress with a mini lining, illusion sleeves and a neckline.

Asoebi look 6

This beautiful lady kept through looking spicy and elegant in this off-shoulder ruffle dress.

The fact that all the drama was restricted to the shoulders and sleeves makes this look stunning!

Asoebi look 7

Ify Okoye, wife of Jude Engees was a vision in cream for a recent wedding.

She slayed in this form-fitted midi dress with puffy sleeves and a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

Asoebi look 8

And for the final photo, we see this gorgeous belle rocking a deep blue mono-sleeve dress.

The dress featured a corset bodice and an elegantly draped skirt.

The ladies brought their A-game!

