Asoebi Fashion: 8 Ladies Dazzle in Beautiful Ensembles This Festive Period
Fashion

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • The festive period was one filled with loads of celebrations including weddings and birthdays
  • While our celebrities blessed us with stylish Christmas photoshoots, some asoebi belles delivered as well
  • In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how eight beautiful ladies slayed their asoebi looks

Every partygoer knows December is a month full of Nigerian parties as a lot of weddings often take place in the festive months.

While a lot of people had only Christmas to celebrate, some party-goers were keeping busy at different occasions, slayer their asoebi looks.

Asoebi style/Nigerian fashion
Photos of some asoebi looks. Credit: @favy_tee, @f_baby14, @liquorose
Source: Instagram

Legit.ng highlights eight looks below:

Asoebi look 1

Here, this gorgeous lady dazzled in a pink lace dress.

The three-toned asoebi dress featured off-shoulder sleeves, a sheer-infused bodice and a thigh-high opening in the front.

Asoebi look 2

Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose served it fine in a classy and regal asoebi look reminiscent of a fashionista bride.

In one of her latest photos, she donned a baby blue George dress with an exposed corset and a side draping.

Asoebi look 3

This gorgeous lady rocked a classy look in these photos.

She sported a puffy-sleeved dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice.

Asoebi look 4

Exposed corsets ruled the Nigerian fashion scene and we love how the babes rocked the trend.

Here, this fashionista sported a thin-strap form-fitted dress that exuded class in simplicity.

Asoebi look 5

There are ladies who are not afraid to show some skin and this lady is clearly one of them.

She sported a beautiful blush pink lace dress with a mini lining, illusion sleeves and a neckline.

Asoebi look 6

This beautiful lady kept through looking spicy and elegant in this off-shoulder ruffle dress.

The fact that all the drama was restricted to the shoulders and sleeves makes this look stunning!

Asoebi look 7

Ify Okoye, wife of Jude Engees was a vision in cream for a recent wedding.

She slayed in this form-fitted midi dress with puffy sleeves and a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

Asoebi look 8

And for the final photo, we see this gorgeous belle rocking a deep blue mono-sleeve dress.

The dress featured a corset bodice and an elegantly draped skirt.

The ladies brought their A-game!

"Tailor tried" - Reactions as lady shares how tailor ruined her Christmas dress

Not everyone celebrated Christmas rocking their preferred looks, no thanks to their tailors.

One such person is a TikToker identified as @boya_d_king whose video has left many people amused.

She posted a video of a dress she had commissioned her tailor to make. The look featured tulle sleeves over a black corset bodice with a green lace lower half.

