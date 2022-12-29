A lot of Nigerian musicians have proven to be bosses when it comes to swaggy street-style looks

From Davido showing off his layered blings to Wizkid's unbuttoned looks, their style is often free and wild

However, Legit.ng gathers photos of seven music stars rocking stylish suits in different ways

While Ebuka Obi-Uchendu remains the king of fashion and style in Nigeria, there are many male celebrities who have proven to be eye-candies in their own rights.

Many Nigerian musicians tend to go for casual and swaggy ensembles and are hardly ever pictured in suits or something formal.

Photos of some Nigerian musicians. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido, @ckay_yo

Source: Instagram

However, there are some of these music stars who have been sported at one point (or more) rocking a suit.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven stars rocking suits.

Check them out below:

1. Davido

On February 14, the singer took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself rocking Valentine’s Day official colour, red.

Davido wore an all-red outfit from head to toe that consisted of a round-neck top, well-tailored pants and a jacket. He paired all these with sleek black leather shoes.

2. Wizkid

Wizkid is known for his laid-back style which involves shirtless ensembles and when he does have a shirt on, it's either halfway buttoned or completely unbuttoned.

However, the international star has proven to be a boss when it comes to pulling off sleek looks like the black tuxedo look he rocked in these photos.

3. Burna Boy

The singer who performed in Lagos in January did not turn up for his fans looking regular. Instead, he made a fashion statement with his stylish and head-turning ensemble.

The Grammy winner got on stage looking every bit like a star in a groovy feather-sleeved wool jacket from Gucci.

4. Fireboy

The talented singer was among the Nigerian stars who attended the 2022 BET Awards.

He turned up for the red-carpet event rocking a cream pantsuit, opting to go shirtless underneath the jacket. He chose to accessorise with multiple layers of bling.

5. BNXN

The musician knows how to pull off baggy looks as well as suited looks.

Here, he donned a white pantsuit ensemble spotted with differently coloured tassels embellished scarcely across the body of the design.

6. Ckay

The singer was part of the stars at a Ralph Lauren event.

He donned a sleek tuxedo with a waistcoat, accessorising with a pair of dark sunnies.

7. Olamide

Olamide is the kin of swaggy looks. However, every once in a while, he blesses fans with photos in stylish suits.

In the tweet below, the YBNL boss is seen rocking different colours of jackets and tuxedos.

The men sure know how to pull off sleek looks!

Source: Legit.ng