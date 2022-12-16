Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has set his eyes on making huge plans for his retirement from football

The football icon is set to splash a whopping $34 million (N15.1 billion) on a retirement mansion that will have a giant swimming pool and an underwater walkway

The construction of the mansion is set to be completed by June 2023 and the football star is reported to have already picked employees for the new home

Former Manchester United star and Portuguese football player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has left his mark in the football world and has set his eyes on retiring in the near future as age is not on his side. Ronaldo has made the decision to splurge $34 million (N15.1 billion) on a gorgeous mansion where he will stay after retiring from football.

Ronaldo is set to build a mansion for retirement. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: UGC

The mansion comes with a giant swimming pool and underwater walkway. The indoor pool is just one of several brand-new amenities that Ronaldo has planned for his opulent retirement residence in Portugal. The 37-year-old celebrity also insisted on a gigantic 1,000-square-foot master bedroom, which is quadruple the usual size for a regular property in the neighbourhood.

Ronaldo's retirement mansion is expected to be completed in June 2023. For the new property, Ronaldo and his partner are believed to have already chosen four staff, including a butler and cook who would each earn about $6,000 per month. A room in the house has been designated solely for the cooking of sushi by the chef, who is described as a sushi specialist.

The addition of Ronaldo's Portuguese mansion, which is 30 minutes from the Lisbon Airport, will increase the size of his already sizable real estate holdings in his native country, which already includes two apartments in Lisbon and a seven-storey apartment building with a view of the Atlantic Ocean in Funchal, the capital of Madeira.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, other celebs with strange things in their mansions

Celebrities seem to have a taste for nicer things in life; whether it's real estate or vacation, there's always something opulent about it.

Sometimes, they go all out to furnish their homes with out-of-the-ordinary things which cannot be found in a normal house. In this story, Legit.ng mentions celebrities who have ridiculous things in their homes.

Some of the stars who made the list includes Beyonce, Paris Hilton and more.

Source: YEN.com.gh