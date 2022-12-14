Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to a trending video of a finger waves hairstyle tutorial

In the now-viral clip, the stylist is seen working on the overly jelled hair using two combs to make the waves

In more hair story, a video of a lady with very short hair getting braids installed left many people concerned

Finger waves are a hairstyle that involves moulding the hair into S-shaped waves close to the scalp, creating a retro-chic wet-look style reminiscent of the 1920s.

While there are people deeply in love with the style, not all beauticians are highly skilled for these kinds of hairstyles.

Photos of the client getting finger waves and Zendaya rocking the actual style. Credit: @krakshq (Instagram), Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

A case in point is a video currently making the waves on social media which shows a hairstylist working on a client's hair.

From the way she curls the overly-jelled hair in a wavy motion, it is glaring that the trendy hairstyle is what she intended to make.

However, the result which sees the hairstylist attaching a brown ponytail leaves internet users thoroughly unimpressed.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of finger waves tutorial

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed reactions about the nature of the style.

Check out the comments below:

mumiivana:

"And people stand dey learn work."

teesbeautylane:

"At least, she don so Christmas hair, me I never do anything."

oys_body_therapy:

"Thé lady is talented she just needs professional training."

maryann_officiall:

"I no fit even sit down for this thing for free."

tolu.seth:

"This must be a joke."

qweenyinks:

"It’s possible this is exactly what the customer wanted. If not she won’t be sitting still like that."

brooke.theaffiliate:

"It's not worth being free... Take that dirty thing off."

Lady shares video of hairstyle she wanted versus what she got

It goes without saying that achieving a perfectly laid frontal lace wig requires the touch of a highly-skilled hairstylist.

A lady identified on TikTok as @choco_mami_ recently shared her disappointing experience with a hairstylist.

The video which has since gone viral first shows the hairstyle she wanted.

However, what @choco_mami_ got, in the end, was a pitiable version of the hairstyle which featured laid baby hair.

