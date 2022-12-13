While corsets seem to have come to stay, draped looks continues to share the spotlight on the trend table

This feminine dreamy look is gauranteed to have you feeling like a true belle at your next owambe function

In this article, Legit.ng curates a list of seven looks that show how to slay the draped look trend

There's nothing as gorgeous and feminine as Drapes look on women!

And seeing how beautifully Nigerian women are rocking the look, it is not hard to see why it has become a popular trend.

Photos of some draped looks. Credit: @beautiful_imp3rf3ction, @angelaeguavoen. @asoebi_studio

Source: Instagram

It goes without saying that women with narrower waists and equal hip and bust measurements slayed this look effortlessly.

However, for ladies looking to create the illussion of a curvier body, this is most certainly a style to rock.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven asoebi draped styles to try.

Check them out below:

Asoebi look 1

Here, this ebony beauty sports a bedazzled bodice dress featuring applique and ruffle sleeves.

The skirt part of the look, made in lace, is draped around the hips, giving her a curvy look.

Asoebi look 2

This looks spells perfection and it is not hard to see why!

Everything from the shoulder draping to the hip draping accentuates her curves and entire silhouette.

Asoebi look 3

We love a fashionista babe who makes her own rule!

This gorgeous lady came through in this unique design which earned her compliments online. The drape feature also worked well with the pants design.

Asoebi look 4

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen attend a wedding looking gorgeous.

She sported a sleek corset bodice dress with structured sleeves partly bedazzled in gold embellishments.

The look featured a side draping which flattered her hour-glass curves.

Asoebi look 5

Folashade Adeleke attended the inauguration of her father as Osun state governor in a pristine look.

The chic draped dress gave her a classy and elegant look.

Asoebi look 6

This is yet another example of how to slay in draped looks.

This fashionista looked stunning in this blush pink ensemble paired with a green gele.

Asoebi look 7

And finally, this beautiful lady came through with the colour combo, rocking a pink/red lace with a black bodice.

The draping on this look undoubtedly flatters her curves.

Try out this style if you're looking to show off your curves

Medlinboss wows many as she replicates Vladrin Sahiti's design: "This dress is everything"

Medlin Boss remains one of the most talented fashion bosses in Nigeria and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The talented stylist/designer shared some photos of one of her clients rocking a pearly mermaid dress for her birthday.

The dress featured several drapes of pearls over a sheer fabric placed in the centre from top to bottom of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng