Nigerian social media commentator, Uche Maduagwu has sparked mixed reactions following his recent post

In the Instagram writeup, the actor stated that Kate Henshaw who is a divorcee should not have been on Rita Dominic's wedding train

According to him, it is a taboo to have a divorcee as part of your wedding train and social media users have responded

Uche Maduagwu sure knows how to get social media users buzzing with reactions and this time is no different.

The Nollywood actor and social media commenter is of the opinion that Kate Henshaw shouldn't have been on Rita Dominic's bridal train.

Photos of the actor and a photo from Rita's wedding. Credit: @uchemaduagwu, @godsonstudio

Recall the actress alongside Michelle Dede was the movie star on the train with Dede as the chief bridesmaid.

Well, according to Maduagwu, it is taboo to have someone who is divorced on a wedding train.

In his words:

"I was Jubilating and dancing when Dem tell me Aunty Rita Dey do Church wedding for UK, that was beautiful news, she is not just a senior colleague, but someone I truly respect, but when I heard she allegedly chose person Wey Don face marriage Breakup as one of her Bridesmaids, tears begin JABO for my face, seriously? Is that not bad luck spiritually? So many #pastors in Naija will not allow this, in Fact, in some cultures, Na bad Omen. Let us be spiritually sensitive, wedding is spiritual, so we should be spiritually watchful."

Social media users react to Uche Maduagwu's post

zoe__bethrand:

"It is bàd luck for you as a man to wear red bra and tell the whole world that you are into your fellow men. It is also bàd luck to be in every comment section talking tràsh about our celebrities and yet nobody knows or recognize you as one."

m_i_n_k_y:

"Her husband’s previous marriages failed too! So are you saying she should not have married him after all? "

ngalakwesiliekwesi:

"What about the bride getting married to a divorcee ,3 times divorcee ooo uche should just let them be biko .I even prefer Kate than any other wedding weh never reach one day you don they see faults."

ukoha_adaolisa:

"But her hubby is a two times divorcee women don suffer"

perfectkinging:

"This guy sense is far from you,so being divorce is now a disease right?he go just open mouth wide."

__adebimbola:

"So divorcee’s ain’t human and should be castigated because they are wise enough to walk out of something that doesn’t make them happy? Pls make me understand."

ru_kkiee__:

"Cominh from somebody that does not know if he came to this world as a man or a woman"

