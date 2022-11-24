A video of a woman walking oddly in heels has left social media users amused

In the viral clip, she is seen in a shop moving around, making sure to show the red sole of her shoes

Several internet users who saw the video were in the comment section with hilarious reactions

The iconic red soles of Christian Louboutin shoes have remained one of the most coveted luxury fashion items in history.

Photos of the lady in the shoes. Credit: @violetluxe

Source: Instagram

This explains why fashion blogger, @violetluxe, made a hilarious video in which she showed off her Louboutins.

In the video, @violetluxe is seen walking in a rather comical manner in order to show off her red bottoms.

Sharing the video, she captioned:

"Cos how else will they know??? Y’all know i ain’t lying."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

A couple of internet users who saw the video reacted with funny comments.

Check them out below:

molokwu_lizabeth:

"This had me in stitches... As soon as I buy my Louboutins, walking on air would be an understatement"

trendy__mall:

"That will be me when I buy my first pair."

beediva95:

"This is me."

