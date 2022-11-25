Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, has once again taken to social media to wow her fans

The Level Up winner recently uploaded new photos from her shoot with designer CEO Luminee

This comes barely a few days after she was posted up looking fabulous in a blue leather ensemble

Phyna has no plans on slowing down with this fashion thing as she continues to apply pressure, and her fans are here for it!

The beautiful Big Brother Naija 2022 winner recently took to her Instagram page to upload some new photos of herself dripping in gold.

Photos of Phyna looking like royalty in gold. Credit: @unusualphyna

In the stack of photos, the beautiful diva sported a fitted bedazzled gold dress with a draping falling in the middle.

She paired the look with a leafy cap and a celestial headpiece and some spiky gold nail accessories.

Her hair had tiny studs and was styled in a centre-parted low bun. The look effortlessly commanded attention and exuded authority.

Check out the photos below:

Fans shower Phyna with compliments over new photos

lit_debby_:

"It’s absolutely breathtaking ❤️"

annabelmzhood:

"Tooo cute for words."

team_akue:

"This is definition of money Beauty ❤️❤️"

finnahbah:

"This is perfect."

BBNaija star Phyna serves it hot in dazzling blue and white ensemble, fans in awe

Phyna is one reality TV star who continues to make her fanbase super proud of her.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija winner, whose style game seems to be gradually changing, shared some new photos that have excited her fans.

In the photos, the Level Up ex-housemate is seen dressed in a sleek, belted, asymmetrical dress with a studded collar. She paired the look with some thigh-high white leather boots.

Source: Legit.ng