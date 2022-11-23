Ghanaian movie star Juliet Ibrahim recently teamed up with BBNaija star Teddy A to create a fashion video

The clip, which saw the celebrities sporting two different ensembles went viral on the internet

Many people who saw the video questioned the nature of Teddy A's agbada due to the fabric used

While Juliet Ibrahim and Teddy A were hoping to wow their fans with their impressive fashion transformation video, something about the video didn't quite impress.

The Ghanaian actress and the BBNaija star can be seen at the beginning of the clip dressed in African prints.

Photos of the stars doing the video. Credit: @julietibrahim

Source: Instagram

However, when they transformed into their second outfits, Ibrahim was seen dressed in a strapless floor-length lilac dress, while Teddy A donned a white agbada look, leaving a huge question mark for viewers.

The material appears transparent and shares a likeness with organza.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Teddy A's agbada

iamtomiwaishola:

"Is that bridal material on him."

kaybee_fabrics_backuppage:

"Shey na eyes deh pain me abi no be organza teddy A wear so."

bq.apparel:

"Them don de use organza sew agbada?… anyways they use brocade for agbada now, so I won’t be surprised."

madam_excellence:

'Is that a veil? Or sieve"

chunkygiftnsurpriseng:

"I don’t understand this net bonfo (jumping) Agbada that they want to push into our throat . Doesn’t look nice."

ophurayy:

"Why is the agbada in lowercase?"

queen_behappygang

"The agbada is not giving."

olubori_o:

"Lmaoooo. Which kain “bonfo” agbada be this?"

rosykween:

"Wish the agbada was longer would have been nice concept."

aneres142002:

"Looks like that net they put on window."

Video of man rocking pink crocs on agbada goes viral, internet users amused

Crocs have risen to become a Marmite trend as while many people love it, many others are not fans of the rubber footwear.

While the design is often rocked in casual ensembles, it appears there are people who have shown that their love for the famed footwear goes beyond fashion reasoning.

A video of a man dancing at what appears to be a wedding has got social media users buzzing with reactions due to his choice of footwear.

Source: Legit.ng