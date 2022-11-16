Big Brother Naija stars Kim Oprah and Dorathy Bachor were recently spotted rocking similar looks

The ladies who styled the floral/solid ensemble had fans gushing over their styles

Several fashion fans have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on who rocked it better

Every once in a while, we see some of our favourite celebrities twinning in matching outfits, and this time is no different.

Photos of the reality TV stars. Credit: @kimoprah, @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Recently, both 2019 and 2020 Big Brother Naija reality stars, Kim Oprah and Dorathy Bachor were spotted rocking the same look.

Kim paired the two-piece look, which featured a long-sleeved crop top and a maxi skirt, with a red purse.

She sported glossy lips and had her hair styled away from her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dorathy, on the other hand, rocked hers in a more relaxed style, pouring her beach curls to one side of her face.

Check out the post below:

Kim Oprah or Dorathy: Social media users decide who rocked it better

iraomanu:

"Dora and Kim have different body types and both of them look amazing in that piece. Period! "

doc_bashy:

"I need to know where they got the outfit because it’s fire on all body types ♥️♥️♥️♥️ beautiful in both."

callmechigo:

"Both look great on the outfit "

obiagelisteve:

"They both look great... but if force to chose one. Dora cos of her chest fitting."

sarah_syndrome:

"Kim looks nice but Dora ate"

Check out how BBNaija stars Alex Unusual and Liquorose slayed Medlin Boss feather design

Nigerian celebrity stylist and designer, Medlin Boss, is one creative who knows how to get celebrities twinning in matching outfits.

BBNaija Double Wahala star, Alex Unusual, has always been a fan of Medlin's work and this time, she stepped out rocking a vibrant look.

Days after Alex dazzled in her vibrant look, the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes finalist came through in a pristine version of the same design.

Check out trending video of man twinning with his car in blue ankara outfit

When it comes to self-expression in fashion, there are no limits for many people, and it is amazing to see.

One man has left quite a number of people buzzing with reactions after a Tiktok video went viral online, which showed a man's unique dress sense.

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a blue ankara kimono jacket over a pair of skinny-tailored pants.

Source: Legit.ng