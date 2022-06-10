Fashion designed, @stylesbyzeeyarh, has unveiled one of their designs which have left internet users buzzing with reactions

The look which was created for a Vogue-themed event saw a pretty lady rocking an asoke look designed in a ballgown

Photos of the lady in the dress have since gone viral on social media with many people complimenting the design

We certainly love how Nigerian fashion designers are taking a modern approach to the Nigerian asoke, gele and ikpele style.

This time is no different.

Internet users applaud the design. Credit: @iscopella_photography for @cabinandcloud

Source: Instagram

A fashion designer identified as @stylesbyzeeyarh recently posted photos of a dress she made using asoke.

Now, most asoke dresses either come in Iro and Buba or form-fitted pencil and mermaid dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, this designer decided to go a different route but designed a ballgown, giving a fresh take on Victorian dresses with an African twist.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fashion lovers share thoughts

vickie_mcqueen:

"This dress must be very heavy. Still a nice dress though "

opheliaeventaffairs:

"Different.Unique.Beautiful ❤️"

kimluxee:

"Loveeeee it it’s unique."

ctf_exhibition:

"All shades of gorgeous ❤️"

ezinnneee:

"Gilded age African style?! I love it"

designsbymildred:

"This is super gorgeous!"

fah_ree_da:

"Wowwww super creative."

fugu_codegh:

"It's so elegant "

iamtomiwaishola:

"Unique but a no for me with all that aso oke."

sea_island_lady:

"Unusual and beautiful dress!"

Celebrity asoebi looks: BBNaija star Mercy proves she's the queen of stylish ensembles in 6 photos

Mercy Eke, fondly known as Lambo, is a boss chick when it comes to pulling off fashionable looks.

Be it formal, traditional or casual slay, the Big Brother Naija star never disappoints as one is sure to see her flaunting her curves in some intricately designed outfit.

With Mercy, you either go big or go home and this, perhaps, is what has endeared her to many people.

Birthday belle: Tonto Dikeh turns 37, shares drop-dead gorgeous photos

June 9 holds a special place in the heart of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh as she turns a year older.

The popular actress shared photos and videos of herself in a stunning off-shoulder ball gown.

The regal look designed by Amy Aghomi featured a corset bodice with differently styled sleeves. One of the sleeves was designed with flower appliques while the other sleeve had studs.

She wore her hair in a center part ponytail and a natural glam look.

Source: Legit.ng