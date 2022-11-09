Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, recently revealed that her outfit at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere cost over a million naira

The Pepper Dem star and top brand influencer revealed this while responding to a follower who complained about her posting too many photos of the look

Several internet users have reacted to the comment with surprise at how much went into the look, while others commended her clapback

When it comes to dealing with trolls, Tacha continues to prove that she is the queen of savage responses.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star was among those who turned up for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rather than opt for a costume look, Tacha donned a white blazer dress with a plunging neckline and flared sleeves.

Photos of the star in the white dress. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She had posted a couple of photos and then went ahead to share a video from the red carpet event.

Then she proceeded to post some more photos in the dress. While her fans continued to shower her with compliments, there was one person who had had enough.

The person took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the numerous photos shared, and Tacha did not hesitate to put them in their place.

The reality TV star shared a breakdown of the cost of her look, revealing that her hair, makeup and outfit - by Medlin Boss - cost her N1.7 million.

Check out the post below:

The BBNaija star told the commenter how much her look cost. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to Tacha's outfit cost

eby_duchesse:

"That means Beauty birthday outfits cost millions of naira true true..Wow celebs dey try."

ayoomiideh:

"Omo celebrity life no easy. 2.2m on top one outfit. Wow."

purittee1:

"Omo these people dey try o... 2.2m on top one outfit...& I'm here looking for 50k to start up a business, God when "

karly_white:

"D money is too much for her to post d outfit onceTacha na clown"

jacksonamaka_:

"2m + for outfit wey no worth am."

pwettybeth:

"Na wah for film wen u nor act, chaaaiiii juz to go event 2.250m ah! Money dey dis country."

nonyekc:

"Na wa oh...the money too much naa. How did you gain wearing the outfit sef."

laiyefanelsonebi:

"That is, as Tacha stand here so na 2.2m and you people do this every week? You dress up to attend an event, as you pose for camera 250k! Omo! Una dey try."

kerrygoldbeautyconsult:

"Celebrity lifestyle is for the rich."

