Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Dorathy Bachor, turned a year older on Friday, November 4

The Lockdown star took to her official Instagram page to celebrate with some cute new photos

The young lady wore a stylish black dress with a dramatic opening in the front and net sleeves

Dorathy Bachor is keeping things pretty and sweet for her new age and we love to see it!

Dorathy poses for some snapshots in a black dress with pink hair. Credit: @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija star turned 27 on Friday, November 4, and has taken to social media to celebrate.

In light of her latest endorsement deal with a cake company, the Lockdown star posed with a cake in the first birthday photos as she debuted her pink hair.

In the second set of photos, she held a bouquet of flowers in a different shade of pink than her gorgeous half-ponytail hairstyle.

For her dress she sported a black dress with a dramatic opening in the front and what appeared to be differently-styled sleeves.

For her feet, she opted to go barefooted for the birthday shoot.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng