A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a man's shopping experience

In the now-viral clip, the man shares photos of the suit he wanted and what ended up getting

Several internet users who saw the video have reacted with hilarious comments about the size of what he got

Sometimes, online shopping doesn't always go as planned, and yet another video is a reminder of why one should be careful.

What was supposed to be a fashionable acquisition turned hilarious when a man's order came and it was several sizes different from what he wanted.

Photos of what he wanted and what he got. Credit: @chief_daddy40 (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

A Tiktok video which has since gone viral shows that he had ordered an embroidered suit as seen on Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

However, what he got was not the same in size as it appeared to have been designed in a kid's size.

Check out the video below:

Social media users amused over man's mini suit order

ms_adunni:

"The person should wear it first and hold the jacket, let us check something? Abi na 7-year-old boy wan wear am ni."

mercy_joyce:

"Cut your coat according to your size. Na for the customer to get the message wey the Tailor don pass remain."

chukwurahdamian:

"He probably used Shatta Bundle's measurements."

stephanie_chanzy:

"Men and pride so you can’t wear it? So we can see it properly and judge accordingly "

oyiza:

"Boya na elastic material"

shayee_oguns:

"Wear it first…at least the designs are on it."

tayordart1st:

"I want to believe it’s elastic and it will fit perfectly."

walkerart17:

"Wahala ...no be watin you pay for dem deliver person go tell them price ...dem go dey do aroro ,now dem don sew egugun cloth for you."

kennys__touch:

"E fit be stretchable material sha."

mz_awurabena:

"Is it everything u will see that u will order? some things are for watching from afar simple! Now see what u have gone to carry."

Lady shares video of what she wanted and what tailor delivered

Social media users have been divided over another case of 'What I ordered versus what I got' after a lady shared a video.

In the now-viral video, the lady shared a photo of a sequin asymmetrical dress with its bust and sleeves designed with a plain fabric.

She proceeded to share a video of the dress she got, and it was quite different from the original.

Source: Legit.ng