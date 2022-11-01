Halloween parties and dressing up have become pretty common in Nigeria as more people continue to indulge in the western holiday

The holiday which takes place on October 31, saw people either dressed as scary movie characters or iconic people

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six Nigerian celebrities dressed up for Halloween

The 2022 Halloween holiday saw celebrities getting creative with their costumes, be it scary, funny or iconic.

And in Nigeria, it was no different as many celebrities big on dress-up took to social media to share photos.

Photos of some Nigerian celebrities dressed up for Halloween. Credit: Idia Aisien, Wathoni Anyasi, Tiannah's Empire

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng spotlights how six stars dressed up for Halloween.

Check them out below:

1. Idia Aisien as Marilyn Monroe

The fast-rising Nollywood star dazzled in a pretty pink ensemble as she channelled the iconic Hollywood wood star.

In the photo, she sported a short blonde bob, a belted peplum dress with matching gloves, and was surrounded by men in suits.

2. Maria goes gothic

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star attended a Halloween-themed party in an all-black ensemble.

To make her look even spookier, she rocked dark lips with spider-like trails designed around them.

3. Toyin Lawani as an Egyptian mummy

The queen of avant-garde looks is not one to disappoint when it comes to costume looks.

She came through dressed as a scary mummy, with a crown made from mini skulls.

4. Wathoni as a nun

The Lockdown star opted for a less scary look, opting to dress as a nun for Halloween.

However, we cannot tell if she is dressed as 'The Nun' in the same-titled horror movie since hers lacks the spookiness attached to that character.

5. Eniola as a fairy

The content creator took things to the mystic land as he dressed up as a fairy.

He shared a photo with his 'Tinkerbell' both in matching green ensembles.

6. Papaya Ex as a tigress

The social media influencer brought out her fierce side for Halloween.

She shared photos dressed in an animal print catsuit with a fake tiger.

The ladies made sure to celebrate Halloween in style.

Source: Legit.ng