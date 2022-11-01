Oluku Ufuoma Fortune, the brains behind IUF Couture, recently set the internet ablaze with her latest look

Fortune recently attended a wedding event sporting a regal, two-tone blue mermaid dress

While some people have for the designer, accusing her of trying to outshine the bride, Fortune remains unfazed

When you invite a fashion designer to your wedding, better prepare for a fashion show!

Oluku Ufuoma Fortune certainly turned heads and dropped jaws when she attended a wedding dressed to the nines.

Photos of the designer. Credit: @iuf_couture

Source: Instagram

The CEO of IUF Couture shared videos of her full look at the wedding, and it comprised of a mermaid design with a detachable flounce and a corset bodice.

The dress had Fortune looking like a bride and videos soon went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out one of the videos below:

Social media users commend designer's look

iamiriseuve:

"When bride don sell aso ebi for 75k, na to come impress na... Abi na boubou you wan make she sew ni?"

id_duchess909:

"I don't see any problem with this cloth because I don't get it, bride sell asoebi of over 30k for me and expect me not to make a bada.s dress ? If bride sew pyjamas na her business, her sense of style cannot belittle mine and den again the asoebi didn't come with a style picture."

styledbyvalentynoh:

"I’m definitely going to allow her in cos the squad gonna be lit as the memo is “Come prepared or dnt come at all "

springtym29:

"This is soooooo gorgeous "

misi_designs:

"The kind of wedding guest I love. A show stopper "

Critics vote down designer's wedding guest look

_arikeade22:

"Is the groom her ex ni cos why you wan dey compete with the bride sef."

miz_bims:

"If naa my wedding,i go send her back home"

oyewole_oyebolar:

"I’ll bounce you outwarrisdis."

pawtehblemi:

"Bouncer no go open door for her aje."

_biii.biii:

"Dem Suppose Bounce Her Out Cos What's This ..She Took The Whole Show Already."

ayhaoba:

"You dai whine me??? I go pursue u go house ni o."

Designer replies critics

While the internet was divided over whether she was trying to outshine the bride or not, it appears Fortune is unbothered.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the ebony beauty maintained that she didn't think she was overdressed for the occasion.

Addressing her critics, she had this to say:

"I am not overdressed, they are just basic."

Daring man dons vibrant pink asoebi dress for sister's wedding, sports long nails and makeup

A man is currently trending on social media over his dress choice for his sister's wedding ceremony.

In a video reposted by @yabaleftonline, the man is seen sporting full face makeup, long painted nails and a rather interesting outfit.

The viral clip sees the man wearing a corset bodice outfit with what appears to be a tulle overskirt.

Source: Legit.ng