Global site navigation

Local editions

Fashion Designers Claps Back at Critics of Her Wedding Guest Look, Maintains She wasn't Overdressed
Fashion

Fashion Designers Claps Back at Critics of Her Wedding Guest Look, Maintains She wasn't Overdressed

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Oluku Ufuoma Fortune, the brains behind IUF Couture, recently set the internet ablaze with her latest look
  • Fortune recently attended a wedding event sporting a regal, two-tone blue mermaid dress
  • While some people have for the designer, accusing her of trying to outshine the bride, Fortune remains unfazed

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

When you invite a fashion designer to your wedding, better prepare for a fashion show!

Oluku Ufuoma Fortune certainly turned heads and dropped jaws when she attended a wedding dressed to the nines.

Asoebi style
Photos of the designer. Credit: @iuf_couture
Source: Instagram

The CEO of IUF Couture shared videos of her full look at the wedding, and it comprised of a mermaid design with a detachable flounce and a corset bodice.

The dress had Fortune looking like a bride and videos soon went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read also

Daring man dons vibrant pink asoebi dress for sister's wedding, sports long nails and makeup

Check out one of the videos below:

Social media users commend designer's look

iamiriseuve:

"When bride don sell aso ebi for 75k, na to come impress na... Abi na boubou you wan make she sew ni?"

id_duchess909:

"I don't see any problem with this cloth because I don't get it, bride sell asoebi of over 30k for me and expect me not to make a bada.s dress ? If bride sew pyjamas na her business, her sense of style cannot belittle mine and den again the asoebi didn't come with a style picture."

styledbyvalentynoh:

"I’m definitely going to allow her in cos the squad gonna be lit as the memo is “Come prepared or dnt come at all "

springtym29:

"This is soooooo gorgeous "

misi_designs:

"The kind of wedding guest I love. A show stopper "

Critics vote down designer's wedding guest look

_arikeade22:

"Is the groom her ex ni cos why you wan dey compete with the bride sef."

Read also

BBNaija Phyna replicates Kim Kardashian's birthday look, fans unimpressed: "Kim okirika"

miz_bims:

"If naa my wedding,i go send her back home"

oyewole_oyebolar:

"I’ll bounce you outwarrisdis."

pawtehblemi:

"Bouncer no go open door for her aje."

_biii.biii:

"Dem Suppose Bounce Her Out Cos What's This ..She Took The Whole Show Already."

ayhaoba:

"You dai whine me??? I go pursue u go house ni o."

Designer replies critics

While the internet was divided over whether she was trying to outshine the bride or not, it appears Fortune is unbothered.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the ebony beauty maintained that she didn't think she was overdressed for the occasion.

Addressing her critics, she had this to say:

"I am not overdressed, they are just basic."

Daring man dons vibrant pink asoebi dress for sister's wedding, sports long nails and makeup

A man is currently trending on social media over his dress choice for his sister's wedding ceremony.

In a video reposted by @yabaleftonline, the man is seen sporting full face makeup, long painted nails and a rather interesting outfit.

The viral clip sees the man wearing a corset bodice outfit with what appears to be a tulle overskirt.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel