Veteran Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, turned a year older on Friday, October 14

The screen goddess took to her Instagram page to share some portrait photos of herself

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times Dakore pulled off flawless makeup looks

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is one Nollywood actress who always seems to get it right when it comes to pulling off effortless and classy looks.

The movie star turned 44 on Friday, October 14, and once again blessed fans with yet another set of fabulous photos.

Photos show Dakore in different looks. Credit: @dakoreea

These new photos add to her beautiful collection of perfect makeup looks and we cannot help but be in awe of her sense of style.

In honour of her special day, Legit.ng takes a look at seven fabulous times the actress' face card never declined.

Check them out below:

1. Dakore rocks red lips

For her birthday look, she glammed up really nicely, opting to go for a bold makeup.

The slay featured bronzer and red lips which she rocked with her ponytail hairstyle.

2. Dakore in glossy look

Here, she sports a centre part weave, rocking a glossy makeup look which she once again slayed.

We love how easy on the eyes this look is, seeing as she didn't try too hard to look glam.

3. Dakore's blonde braids compliment her makeup

Still rocking yet another glossy look, we love how this doesn't contrast but mimics her blonde braids.

With little drama around the eyes, it goes without saying that she killed this look.

4. Dakore in a natural look

Even in this throwback photo, Dakore remains the queen of premium face card.

For her Los Angeles headshot back in 2016, the film star wore little makeup, especially around the eyes.

5. Dakore rocks soft glam look

One can hardly ever go wrong with soft glam makeup, and Dakore is bringing yet another reminder with this look.

The glossy feel, the colour choice for her lips, and the light eyeshadow used for her eyes worked perfectly together.

6. Dakore rocks dramatic makeup

We are definitely loving this cat-eye look on the actress. The bold green eyeshadow and the mud-like lip stain worked perfectly together.

Her decision to opt for a fringed look also did some justice to the look.

7. Dakore rocks smokey eyes

Every once in a while, a little smokiness never hurts anybody and Dakore certainly knows this.

Here, she rocked a skin tone glossy lipstain which she paired with smokey eyes that spelt perfection.

Dakore always understands the assignment when it comes to the art of makeup.

