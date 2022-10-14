Big Brother Naija reality TV star Christy O was among the Level Up stars who attended Phyna's victory party

However, a particular lady didn't quite like her choice of footwear and took to social media to slam her stylist

Several internet users who saw the video put the lady on blast for her comments about the BBNaija star's look

While many people were left in awe of Christy O's look for BBNaija winner, Phyna's victory party, one lady had some things to get off her chest.

Photos show face of the displeased lady and Christy O in the outfit for Phyna's victory party. Credit: @sabiradio, @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

In a video reposted by blogger, @sabiradio, the lady can be heard pointing out the issues she had with the look.

She praised the dress and the hair, but when it got to the footwear - which was a pair of skin-tone sandals - she went off on the stylist.

According to the lady, the shoes were wrong for the outfit, explaining that the stylist should have gone for something more contrasting or a colour that mimicked the dress.

Watch the video below:

Social media users slam lady over comments about Christy O's purple outfit

"smartofficial__:

"Too much gossip don shift her mouth to one side."

misshembe:

"Hmmmmm Na wa!! Compliment your hair with deeper life gown too my sister."

urennah_:

"Sick of it? Let’s see hers, some people will just open their mouth to give unsolicited advice that won’t add any value to both their life and that of the person they’re talking about smh ‍♀️"

sirkess_official:

"Oversabi…Una must talk…."

amaka.maya:

"Tbh the shoes are off. She's right."

baby_estelle___:

"So because she style scarf for neck with red lipstick she don turn fashion expert! Wahala ‍‍"

mercyapollos_:

"I don’t understand how someone can just sit down and decide to criticize someone else!!! How tf did we get here???? She’s obviously wearing what she has, what’s your business madam??? Buy shoe for her now ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Anikulapo: Star actress Bimbo Ademoye posts video of her struggle in premiere dress

While everyone can't seem to stop talking about the Netflix movie, Anikulapo, the real fashion baddies aren't over Bimbo Ademoye's look at the film's premiere.

The talented screen goddess, who played one of the leading characters, Arolake, was a vision in white at the grand premiere of the movie, courtesy of designer, Somo By Somo.

However, while the corset dress earned her the desired effect as it got people falling head over heels in love with her look, it didn't come without some discomfort.

