Social media users have shared their thoughts about the appropriateness of crocs at dates

This comes after a Twitter user, @YemiHazan, made a tweet asking if it was okay to wear the lightweight shoes on dates

While some internet users defended the idea, others thought kicked against it, especially for first dates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While most people would rather play by their own rule books, there are often unspoken rules of dressing for dates - especially first dates.

Everything from the choice of shirt and perfume down to footwear matters if one is trying to nail the first impression.

Photo of colourful crocs. Credit: NAKphotos

Source: Getty Images

The marmite fashion trend, which sees people rocking crocs, has become one of the most popular trends, especially in Nigeria.

Well, despite the trend, some people still believe these highlight functional and lightweight shoes designed primarily as beachwear, are not for every occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Twitter user, @YemiHazan, recently put out a question to this effect, asking if it is appropriate to wear crocs on a date.

See tweet below:

Social media users share thoughts

The responses were a mix of those for and against it.

Check them out below:

@YoNikkie:

"I understand the love for crocs, I really do, but please don’t wear it on a date with someone you really like. You can wear it when you don’t really like the person."

@OritsesanT:

"Why not? I wear crocs all the time to everywhere they’re super comfy."

@tolanitosyne:

"Crocs are too casual for a date. A fine slippers & palm for the guy is okay."

@timgreyyy:

"Depends on the quality of the Crocs & dressing IMO."

@dans_jesse:

"It doesn't really matter, tbh. Comfort should be one's priority before anything else."

@Lovearth232:

"I really don’t anything wrong with crocs on a date!!, casual dressing will def go with it.. unless it’s like a dinner date or fancy fancy."

@TaylorHenny1:

"First date ? No."

@debola_00:

"Honestly no it’s not appropriate…."

@Havillaah:

"I don’t think it’s casual. Am I comfortable is the first question I ask when I buy, make or put on a dress. So if you are comfortable and look presentable at the same time then it’s a go for me."

It is inappropriate to wear crocs on dates - Style blogger says

Fast-rising Nigerian fashion blogger, Vincent Ebuka, in a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, shared his thoughts on the appropriateness of crocs.

In his words:

"It’s inappropriate to wear crocs to any date, in as much as everyone has their styles there are things we are not meant to wear on a date. It’s a date and not market. I believe every date has its look and I don’t see crocs falling in any of them. There are people that like street wears but on their wedding day they wear suit because that’s what is required of them."

Nigerians discuss celebrity style choices for burials, slam 'inappropriately-dressed' guests

The funeral ceremony of Don Jazzy's mother was a less celebration of life which saw numerous guests in attendance.

Most of the celebrities sported at the event were dressed in unique and head-turning styles.

The event undoubtedly had some fashion moments, from dramatic openings on their dresses to plunging necklines.

However, not everyone is impressed with the nature of the styles chosen for the event, which - at the core of everything - was a burial ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng