Nigeria is home to a lot of opulent families who have, over time, proven to know their onions when it comes to fashion

When it comes to billionaire wives, past and present, there are some ladies who continue to make their mark in fashion

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how five Nigerian billionaire wives have slayed fashion-wise

When it comes to fashion and style, there are people who are big on trends and then there are those who love to take their time with their personal sense of style.

And with money, dressing to one's desired taste becomes a whole lot easier and fun and there are some ladies who understand this pretty well.

From Regina Daniels to Nana Otedola, these billionaire wives (including ex-wives of billionaires) have proven to bosses in the fashion department.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five ladies who have continued to slay on the fashion scene.

Check them out below:

1. Shade Okoya

Billionaire Rasaq Okoya's wife and socialite, Shade Okoya, is one lady who always steals the show at every event she attends.

From stylishly tied geles to perfectly slayed dresses, this businesswoman is not one to play with her looks especially when it has to do with public appearances.

2. Regina Daniels

The Nollywood actress/businesswoman who is married to billionaire Ned Nwoko, has provento be a love of trendy fashion.

The mother of two who also owns self-named fashion brand continues to slay as a hot mum in stylish ensembles!

3. Nana Otedola

The gorgeous mother to Temi Otedola and DJ Cuppy is one woman who is class redefined.

Although she keeps her Instagram account private, the wife of billionaire Femi Otedola, is one woman who is a boss when it comes to effortless and minimalist slay.

From the photos her daughters post on Instagram, Nana understands how to pull off fashionable looks.

4. Caroline Danjuma

The Nollywood actress and ex-wife of billionaire Musa Danjuma, is another woman who is big on stylish looks.

Her time on The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) showed that she is a lover of all things luxurious and fashionable and it shows in her sense of style.

5. Dabota Lawson

The ex-wife of billionaire Sunny Aku, is another lady who is big on fashionable looks.

The beauty entrepreneur has an Instagram page that boasts of some head-turning looks and for that, she makes this list!

These ladies continue to make life their runway and fans love it!

Source: Legit.ng