TikTok star Asantewaa has caused a stir online with her choice of dress for a wedding she recently attended

Asantewaa arrived at the marriage ceremony wearing a shirt dress which revealed her curves with a big headgear

The video of Asantewaa's dressing for the wedding has caused many to criticise the TikTok influencer

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has got social media buzzing over her sense of fashion.

Asantewaa attended the wedding of a friend over the weekend. Heading for the wedding, the TikToker decided to go unconventional in her style.

Instead of rocking a gown or kente dress, as is the case for most when dressing for such occasions, Asantewaa wore a rather daring outfit.

TikTok star Asantewaa attended a friend's wedding Photo source: @asantewaa

Source: UGC

Her outfit was a white shirt dress for women which was only up to the level of her knees, revealing her fine shape. She matched her dress with pair of black slipper heels. Completing her look was a big gold-coloured headgear.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Standing beside the bride, Asantewaa got into a dance moment with her. After showing off some moves, the two smiled heartily.

The video of Asantewaa's appearance at the wedding was first on her TikTok page, with many reactions.

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's dress to wedding

Later, the video found its way onto other social media pages leading to a massive conversation about the TikToker's choice of dress for the occasion.

Below are some of the comments sighted.

queen_raquelseklorwu said:

"Eei dx outfit to wedding there’s a question tag."

rachel.adjei.3538 said:

"People were talking Abt it on tik tok..n instead of her taking da critics n working on it .she's rather defending herself."

afiakube said:

"This girl ne dressing dier, ohia stylist paa, the way she’s wearing the duku kra is not on properly."

user3244407531599Garnacia Adom:

"So someone cannot enjoy self again in Ghana here in peace, what is wrong with the dress na??"

Benedicta Johnson:

"Ghanaians can talk,if it’s were to be a white person to dress like this they will definitely praise them.hmmmm life.my dear enjoy life wai."

Wedding fashion: Lady's beautiful 2-in-1 bridal look leaves internet users in awe

The era of 2-in-1 wedding dresses appears far from over as more brides continue to jump on the trend.

Yet another video has emerged on social media, which sees a bride glowing in her beautiful transformer wedding dress.

The look designed by Dauda Deebest Damilola featured a satin flounce which, once removed, reveals a gorgeous jumpsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh