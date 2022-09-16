Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has been serving major Gen Z style goals ever since she shot into the limelight

One thing that has remained constant about the Mavin signee's sense of style is her love for Afrocentric hairstyles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven times the Fashion Killer crooner sported braided hairstyles

Ayra Starr's first single of the year 2022, titled Rush, is officially out, but we can't get over how fashionably some of her hairstyles have been.

From brunette to red to blond braids, Starr continues to prove that being experimental with one's looks is a thing everyone should hop on.

Photos show the singer sporting different hairstyles. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Look 1

The talented singer rocked a chunky set of cornrows in these photos. Here, the colour is black, as this is an era before her red hair phase. The length of the braids is all the way to the floor.

Look 2

For her album cover, 19 & Dangerous, the singer sported a centre part loose curls braids.

Just like many of her looks, the colour was red.

Look 3

The popular 'pick and drop' style is one of the hairstyles that have made a comeback on the fashion scene.

Here, Ayra sports the same look which she used for her Bloody Samaritan video.

Look 4

Chunky braids are hot right now, and Ayra knows how to rock them.

Here, she wears her hair in long big box braids and styled them in two pigtails. The music star also let some drop on both sides of her face.

Look 5

Here, we see Starr in yet another braided look, but this time in medium size. She styled her hair in a centre part. The braided strands appeared to have been curled using a heat method.

The singer goes for a waist length for this hairstyle.

Look 6

In these photos, Starr joined the trending braids with curly tips gang. She wore her curly braids in a half-ponytail.

The tiny braids are shorter than her usual long length but come in the same colour as most of her braided hairstyles.

Look 7

Here, the singer sports tiny braids with curly tips, which she styled in a high ponytail in these photos.

This platinum blond look is a break from her almost-signature red hairdo.

The singer certainly knows how to pull off Afrocentric hairstyles!

