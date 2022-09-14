A video of a lady getting her face made up has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the look

In the now-trending video, the makeup artist can be seen applying an excessive amount of foundation on her face

The video, which was posted by Tunde Ednut has since attracted numerous hilarious comments from internet users

Social media users have been cracking up with laughter after a video of a lady getting a face beat surfaced on the internet.

Just like every other aspect of art, proportion is key when applying makeup.

Well, it appears this makeup artist forgot all about that as she went to work on a client's face.

Photos shows lady getting her face madeup. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, the lady can be seen sitting while a makeup artist piles on a shade of foundation brighter than her skin tone.

With thick lashes, a pronounced set of brows and a bold eye shadow, the result sees the client sporting a rather loud look that was nowhere flattering as intended.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to lady's loud makeup

pam_ayy:

"This one na ojuju calabar."

obaksolo:

"This one Na Dangote cement oh no."

adeolafayehun:

"I’m trying to unsee this!! Is a lie!"

tun_mise_:

"This makeup go paint a whole building."

nmamacgregor:

"On this foundation I will build my church … I don forget where dem talk am for bible."

mama_t_of_warri:

"Makeup artist of the federal republic."

cerenorobs:

"This what they call ekunkun be careful nah express you dey go Goddu abeg ooo , I've a friend that does it cheaper."

Source: Legit.ng