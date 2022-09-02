Global site navigation

Lady Spends over N505k to Fix Weavon at Lagos Salon, Nigerians React: "God Forbid for You People"
Lady Spends over N505k to Fix Weavon at Lagos Salon, Nigerians React: "God Forbid for You People"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions after a salon shared a video of work done for a client
  • In the video, the salon revealed that the cost of the job done, which included 'texture release' as well as the purchase of weave, amounted to N505,000
  • The now-trending clip sees the client, who appears pleased with her new look, happily smiling and showing off her new hairdo

A video from a hair salon has left social media users in their feelings over the amount a lady was charged for her hair.

Photos of the hair a client made for N505,000.
The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @taupesalon (Tiktok)
The salon, Taupe, which is located in Lagos, made a Tiktok video showing off a client's newly-done hair.

In the video, they explained that the hair cost a whopping N505,000 to make, going further to do a breakdown of the cost.

According to the caption, she was charged N150,000 for 'texture release', N225,000 for 'LA Weave install', and N130,000 for the hair extensions used.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to amount charged for hairdo

as_miaowww:

"Una get money for that Lagos ooo Which texture am I releasing? Is the texture in prison? Don't worry, leave my texture for me, I will appeal my texture's case in court. "

datblackwoman2.0:

"Texture release is just a fancy name for ‘relaxer wey no relax well well’"

midella.cakes:

"They sold a new head?"

harby_o:

"I don't know why I don't believe this "

mhisskel:

"225k to install hair. Wow, there is money in this land. You can't tell me nothing."

iamdeevynee:

"It's their business!!! They know the customers they attract. I'm not one of them shaa."

wildflower1_:

"I don't blame them. I blame the people giving them morale to put high prices on their goods. If person no dey to patronize them, the price go reduce by force."

ujuamobi:

" I’m currently carrying the braids I made myself, please it’s not me they’ll use to pay shop rent."

deliazfabricsportharcourt:

"God forbid for you people."

impeccable_mii:

"Utilizing complex names to extort that’s way too much. Na the English the woman pay for you release texture better release Nigeria problems too."

miberyln_:

"God. This is so irritating, half a million naira for hair?? What was the reason?"

_jay_mazing:

"Na drone money person use go relax hair so. ,walahi this life get as e be."

Another video of a baby sporting a lace frontal wig has surfaced online and a lot of social media users are not happy.

The video posted on Instagram sees a toddler who appears barely a year old crying out, her hair covered in a lace frontal wig.

The displeasure on the baby's face has left quite a number of people outraged over the stress the child has been put through.

