American rapper, Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, is currently trending on social media

The business mogul, according to reports, is selling his new fashion collection out of what looks like trash bags

Several Nigerians have reacted to the news with some people likening the strategy to the 'bend down select' style in Nigerian markets

Kanye West has once again caused a buzz on social media after a tweet claimed the business mogul is selling his Yeezy Gap collection from trash bags.

The photo has sparked reactions online.

Source: Getty Images

The rapper, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, premiered the collection in February and came into stores in July.

A viral tweet taken by a shopper, @owen_lang showed how the collection is been sold in clothing stores.

Instead of displaying the latest Yeezy x Gap collection on traditional hangers and t-shirt plinths, the clothes are seen haphazardly spilling out of black bags that look like trash bags, dotted around the shop floor.

The tweet reads:

"This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything."

See the post below:

Social media users react to Yeezy Gap collection sold in trash bags

Reacting to the post, many people likened the odd sales strategy to how goods are displayed in thrift markets.

Check out some comments below:

bitcoin_chief:

"Ye the greatest marketer alive."

umebiblog:

"Which kyn Okirika inspiration be this? "

feliciapauk:

"Bend down select..."

yes_am_success1:

"Thrift by Kanye."

preshistone:

"Hell no Kanye! what if I'm with a shirt and another person carries the trouser and na refused to give me?"

crazydaisy_usman:

"Bend-down select mode activated "

kadibeautycraft:

"na who wan wear I pity pass."

hairhouse_ng:

"High key bend down select "

viviangreen_:

"It's giving "Bend down select" !!! Kanye must have gained experience from Tradefair, Alaba, Lagos Island or Yaba market "

zayxon_tech:

"Yet people will still buy because they fill it gives them status...one thing you will never see me waste my money on is designer clothing."

abisinuolarr:

"Okirika style! Bend down select "

spirals_hair:

"Na mumu Dey go boutique "

Kanye West: Fashion rental service sues rapper over N166 million unpaid dues

A while ago, Kanye West was been sued by fashion archivist David Casavant for not returning some rare items.

Fashion historian David Casavant sued Kanye West for failing to return 13 of the 49 items of apparel he rented to him back in March 2020.

The Good Morning crooner is being pursued by the 31-year-old stylist, collector, and consultant for N92.1 million in unpaid rental fees and N81 million to replace the 13 missing "unique, esteemed pieces," according to TMZ.

