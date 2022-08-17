Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, recently took to social media to share some new photos

The filmstar who is currently in the United Kingdom, stepped out for an event dressed in a Fendace set

A brief search through the internet shows that the items sported on the Blood Sisters star is worth hundreds of thousands in naira

Nancy Isime is a babe and more, and this is something she continues to show especially when it comes to her taste in fashion.

Jumping on the Fendace train, the Nollywood star and media personality coped for herself a piece of that pie.

The actress sported a black ensemble. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Isime who is currently in the United Kingdom stepped out for an event sporting an all-black ensemble.

Price check for Nancy Isime's look

The look featured a fringed jacket which she wore over a Fendace Greca Border sports bra and a Black Greca Sport Leggings

A brief search through the internet shows that they do not come cheap. According to Versace's website, the top costs N94,000 ($225) while Ssense retails the stretch nylon jersey leggings for N220,000 ($525).

Swipe to see more photos below:

Fendace: Fendi X Versace

Fendace is the brainchild of Versace chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, and Kim Jones, artistic director of Fendi couture and womenswear.

“The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection. Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love,” says Donatella Versace.

The Fendace collections was created in September 2021 as the two fashion directors turned to their Versace and Fendi labels where Versace designed a collection for Fendi and Jones created a collection for Versace.

Tiwa Savage shares photos sporting N2.4m Fendi x Versace's Fendace ensemble

Tiwa Savage is one Nigerian celebrity who continues to prove that when it comes to rocking fashionable looks, she is a boss.

The singer who was on tour in North America performed to an excited audience dressed from head to bottom in an expensive designer ensemble - Fendace.

Tiwa, in the photos, donned the Fendace gold baroque pyjama set which - according to the website - are sold separately. The pyjama top is retailing for N777,700 and the bottoms going for N591,100.

