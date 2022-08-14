Rihanna has taken her fashion sense a notch higher as she went for a date night with A$ap Rocky

The singer stole the show and was snapped clad in designer pant-like suede boots, a green snakeskin bag and accessorised her looks with shiny earrings, bracelets and rings

Recently, Rihanna unexpectedly joined her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival, driving their fans into a frenzy

Singer Rihanna looked stunning in luxe thigh-high boots as she was snapped during a date night with her boyfriend A$ap Rocky in New York.

Rihanna looked stunning as she stepped out with her lover A$ap Rocky. The singer sported luxe thigh-high boots while holding a green snakeskin handbag. Photo: GC Images, Rich Fury, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Rihanna's suede thigh-high boots

The new mother stepped out into the city streets, sizzling in her fashionable postpartum look. Her pair of suede boots that she paired with a miniskirt, is from the Y/Project’s latest collection.

According to Page Six, the 'Shine Bright Like a Diamond' hitmaker sported a green snakeskin bag. She accessorised her looks with layered necklaces, silver loop earrings, rings and bracelets.

A$AP Rocky rocks knee-length skirt

On Thursday, August 4, Legit.ng reported Rihanna's lover A$AP Rocky stepping out clad in a leather skirt.

The rapper was snapped in New York while shopping, looking stunning in the skirt, and matched it with a designer hoodie and a pair of black clogs.

According to Page Six, this is not the first time the musician has swapped his pants for a skirt.

In May 2021, the GQ magazine cover featured the musician rocking a plaid Vivienne Westwood kilt, and he was branded the “prettiest man alive.”

In 2012, A$AP Rocky also sported a dip-dyed, dress-length Ann Demeulemeester tank for an appearance on BET’s “106 & Park”.

