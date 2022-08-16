Fatima Kashim, the daughter of APC's vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, got married in a lavish ceremony

Photos and videos from the wedding ceremonies flooded social media, capturing different looks rocked by the bride

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all ten beautiful and regal looks Fatima sported for her special ceremonies

The daughter of ex-banker-turned-politician, Kashim Shettima, found love in the arms of Sadiq Bunu and their wedding was indeed one for the books.

The bride rocked ten looks for her wedding. Credit: @theweddingstreet_ng

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bride made sure to go all out for the various parts of the wedding ceremony, and this saw her rocking numerous looks!

In a video montage, we see Fatima go through various dresses ranging from the ceremonial white wedding looks to traditional ensembles, amounting to ten looks.

Check them out below:

Social media users share thoughts

humbledguy:

"Was it a wedding or a photo shoot? Geesh!"

tastychew_:

"I like all of them"

opeyemianipole:

"I can't choose allll too gorgeous man"

bmoreivy2.0:

"Too much… why are we so wasteful… so much more to invest in that our excess. She looks GOREGOUS but it’s too much."

bola_blush:

"Too over the top."

hadiza_tags:

"Henna party and wedding party"

