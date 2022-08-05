A Nigerian woman of God has gone viral on social media to share her thoughts about people who keep dreadlocks

During the sermon, she can be heard telling the congregation about a demon with snakes which she believes is following people with dreadlocks

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among internet users, with some questioning her claims

Many fashion trends have been coming under attack and it appears that not even natural hair lovers are ledt out.

A video of an evangelist bashing people with dreadlocks, stating that they will not make heaven because of how they wear their hair.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @dramaticpeople_ (Instagram), Grant Faint

Source: Getty Images

Also known as locs or dreads, these protective hairstyles are rope-like strands of hair formed by locking or braiding hair and have been around as far as 1600–1500 BCE, according to Wikipedia.

However, the evangelist stated that she saw a demon in hell with the same hairstyle, only his was made of snakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She further claimed that God revealed to her that this was the demon following people who kept dreadlocks.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

geenafoodiesandspice:

"Always contradicting themselves. One minute they want you to be natural, another minute they call natural demonic. The problem is the people listening to them."

unlimitedla:

"Must be me she saw. I drive a Demon & I have dreadlocks "

broisjacked:

"“No heaven for you” as if she’s sharing the heaven like souvenirs."

goodcreation_ekere9162:

"But God made the hair to grow that way. and Samson had long hair. I guess no heaven for him abi??"

itzbizy:

"Noooo i feel like dropping voice note I swear honestly this is unbecoming like who dey sit down for that church eh in this era."

lawale911:

" the way this woman is sending people to hell ehn, as if na she and God dey throne room "

diekola_______:

"stray bullet don go jam Rasqimonio "

obia_nuju_:

" it's the no heaven for me.. Abeg who and who dy heaven, because like this e be like na only the Angels oo."

heisvaleed:

"If Samson carry low cut Delilah for no see anything cut ...Make una rest ,Fake hungry useless Pastors."

Nigerians react as evangelist set to destroy her heeled shoes, says 'they are not heaven-compliant'

If you're a lover of high-heeled shoes, and heaven is your goal, then you might want to reconsider your fashion choices - according to a woman named Sister Banke.

The woman recently got social media users talking after she shared her opinion about high-heeled shoes and Satan's role in making them.

In a video shared by @dramaticpeople_ on Instagram, the woman shows her collection of heeled shows, including a pair of pumps, heeled slippers, and sandals.

Source: Legit.ng