Internet users have reacted with hilarity after a video surfaced of a model catwalking on an outdoor runway

In the video, she is seen sporting a pink mini dress with a pair of gigantic black leather boots that appear over size

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked several comments, with some questioning if Kanye West was the designer behind the shoes

A model's video on the runway has left social media users cracking up with laughter and shock; it is not hard to see why.

In the now-trending video posted on Instagram by @asoebi_and_ankara_styles, a model struts the runway which appears to be in an outdoorng, wearing a pair of interesting boots.

Internet users have reacted with amusement. Credit: @asoebi_and_ankara_styles

Source: Getty Images

The model, who sports a pink dress, carefully walked down the path in thigh-high boots which appear way larger than her legs.

Check out the video below;

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"It's a hard no for me" - Social media users react

Not so many people approved of the look, and they took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

njitagwo_wambui:

" some of these outfits, fashion show outfits, are ridiculous. Laughable."

clara_mimie_paradza:

"The boots seems heavy."

dkdonita:

"What is this."

aloryeugar:

"Well, it's a fashion show and they wear all sorts howbeit uncomfortably. Someone will still order. Nikki Minaj, perhaps "

ditiro.baloyi:

"& then discomfort."

nickythaahofficial:

"What stress is this."

ma_ree_3:

"Ooh wow what hideous pair of boots."

qudzilee:

"Will wait for rihanna to rock it first."

_pepperbush_:

"Must be the Kanye West boots."

itskisha_713:

"It's a HARD no for me!"

glow_by_jermsy:

" no thank you. She looks like she’s about to fall."

"Dem suppose slim fit am": Reactions to video of Ayra Starr adjusting her boots during performance

Ayra Starr is one celebrity who takes her style pretty seriously even if it requires pausing midway through a music performance to fix her 'drip'.

This appears to be the case as seen in a now-trending video that seems to have amused many people.

In the video, the Fashion Killer crooner is seen dressed in a leather two-piece set comprising a fire print jacket with a mini skirt, which she paired with some knee-high boots.

"Sha no fall down": Video of fashionista struggling to walk in boots leaves netizens buzzing

Slaying in fashionable garbs comes easy for many people. For some, however, it can be quite uncomfortable, requiring extra effort to pull off.

A video of a young lady identified as Pere-ere Richard is currently trending on social media for what can be described as a 'beauty struggle'.

In the video posted by @yabaleft, the lady sporting long, red locs can be seen strutting about in an all-leather ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng