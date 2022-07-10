The people of Edo state boasts a beautiful and rich culture that many Nigerians from other state have grown to love

One aspect of their culture loved by many is the traditional looks their women are known to rock on special days

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at four stunning female celebrities who have spotted this look

Just recently, Nollywood actress and Real Housewives Of Lagos star, Iyabo Ojo paid tribute to her maternal grandmother's roots by showing up for the reunion show in a glamourous Edo look.

Some stars in Edo regalia. Credit: Liquorose, Iyabo Ojo

Source: Instagram

With the Edo traditional look a favourite amongst Nigerian fashionistas, Legit.ng takes a look at some other stars who have pulled off the elegant and rich look.

Below are four:

1. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress who is part of the 6-member cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos, turned up for the reunion show looking like pure royalty in a richly put-together traditional look inspired by the Benin culture of Edo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The look which comprised of a heavily embellished form-fitting red mermaid dress flattered the actress' frame as she adorned herself with multiple corals around her neck, wrists, and on her bejewelled hair.

2. Liquorose

The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned up for one of the reunions episodes in a stunning look.

The top brand influencer/first runner-up of the 2021 BBNaija show came through representing her Edo heritage in grand style.

She donned a red dress with gold embellishment, looking every part like a true Edo princess.

With the coral-embellished updo and the significant white handkerchief, Liquorose undoubtedly slayed!

3. Mercy Johnson Okojie

The Nollywood star looked ravishing in the red gown that hugged her curves and flaunted her enviable figure.

The red mermaid dress featured gold patterns emblazoned on every part of the fabric. She donned multiple strands of coral beads and paired with the coral and gold headpiece.

This was a beautiful way to pay heritage to her husband's culture.

4. Nancy Isime

In 2021 during hosting duties on Nigerian Idol, the actress donned a rich and eye-catching traditional dress, adding flamboyant native items to the look that paid a tribute to her root.

The Blood Sisters star channelled Edo royalty in an outfit that consisted of an embellished strapless red dress, a pile of super-heavy beads necklaces, beads bangles, a pair of gold strappy heeled sandals, the ultimate beaded kuku crown installed atop her signature short hair.

The ladies certainly killed it in these attires!

Actress Adesua Etomi is giving princess vibes in stunning tulle dress

Adesua Etomi is one talented actress whose style is more on the minimalist side of the spectrum.

However, every once in a while, she reminds fans just how fashionable she can get, be it in simple styles or regal ones.

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share a new photo of herself looking exquisite in a ballgown.

The beige tiered number featured off-shoulder sleeves which stopped right around the elbows.

Source: Legit.ng