A video of a lady trying on a lace dress at a tailor's shop is currently trending on social media

In the viral clip, she can be heard expressing displeasure over how the dress was made as the tailor tries to defend herself

Several internet users have reacted to the trending video with amusement, with some questioning how much she paid for the dress

Stories about tailors disappointing clients are some things that will never change - not if Nigerian tailors have anything to do with it.

Yet another lady has fallen victim to a tailor's handwork, but her story comes with an interesting confrontation.

The video has sparked reactions. Credit: @phrodite_zee (Tiktok)

Source: UGC

In the video posted by @aphrodite_zee on Tiktok, the lady is seen complaining about the dress, which appears to be a bit tight around the sleeves.

She points out the flaws in the bodice and the sleeves while the tailor tries to explain or perhaps, justify the work.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

yhulukluvly:

"Aunty carry your cloth. Stop stressing the woman! How much you pay?"

isaacsparklescfr:

"It’s the bra part for me."

iam_ifunanyachukwu:

"Worse is they always have beautiful clothes showcased in their shop until you give them clothes to sow."

__hrykh:

"Tailor is different from Fashion designer "

ifeanyi_vence:

"E enter her abi e no enter ?"

callmedamy:

"They no want make she chop for the party "

jacksparrow263:

"You carried Instagram design to shop Nma Njideka to sew. You’re not serious nne."

mj_declutter_services:

"That's what you get for overpricing and free delivery "

declutterbymide:

"This can be annoying na y I no want sew any cloth for now"

gioviani:

"I need cheap tailor. I need cheap tailor , now your ala have disappeared inside the cloth."

_larrygaaga:

"Before u carry cloth give person always ask he/she u be tailor or Fashion designer"

